Teenager fatally shot at Gilbert house party, police say

Police said that the shooting happened just after midnight in a neighborhood near Baseline Road and Ash Street.

GILBERT, Ariz. — An investigation is underway after an 18-year-old was fatally shot at a house party in Gilbert, police said.

Gilbert police were called to a neighborhood south of Baseline Road and Ash Street just after midnight on Sunday for reports of a shooting at a small house party in the area.

There they found an 18-year-old male with multiple gunshot wounds. Police said that he'd been shot following an altercation in the backyard of the party.

The teen was taken to a hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Police said they are not releasing the victim's name at the moment, and have not yet identified a suspect.

No one else was injured in the shooting, and investigators are working to learn more.

