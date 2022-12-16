Police: Driver intentionally crashed into car with 2 kids in Goodyear

Jesse Scott, 36, was arrested Wednesday night after he intentionally crashed his car and attacked another driver, Goodyear police say.

GOODYEAR, Ariz. — A Valley man is facing multiple felony charges after he allegedly crashed his car Thursday night into another vehicle that had two child passengers and then attacked their father.

Jesse Michael Scott, 36, allegedly admitted to intentionally rear-ending a car because he wanted to "kill" its driver, public records show.

Goodyear police officers responded to the collision near Estrella Parkway and Romley Road at about 7 p.m.

After detaining Scott, the suspect allegedly told police he crashed his car because "the Devil took over his body," records show.

Scott smashed his car into a car driven by a man who had his 1-year-old son and 3-year-old daughter riding as passengers. After the traffic collision, Scott allegedly attacked and choked the other driver, records show.

Court documents suggest Scott had been possibly suffering from delusions in the days leading up to the crash.

He told police he didn't realize there were two young kids in the other car he allegedly hit.

Scott was taken to the hospital for injuries sustained during the altercation. He was later booked into the Maricopa County jail and is facing charges of aggravated assault and attempted murder.

