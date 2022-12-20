5 injured in Chandler crash, police say speed believed to be a factor

The crash happened near Dobson Road and Shawnee Drive, which is 1/2 north of Warner Road.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — Chandler police say speed may be to blame for a two-vehicle crash that injured five people Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened near Dobson Road and Shawnee Drive, which is 1/2 north of Warner Road.

Authorities said an Audi was driving northbound on Dobson when it collided with a Chevy turning onto southbound Dobson.

Police said preliminary information indicates the Audi may have been speeding when the crash happened.

A total of five people have been transported to local hospitals, including two with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Traffic will be shut down in the area as police work to clear the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for updates

#TrafficAlert All North and South bound traffic is shut down at Dobson/Shawnee (Btw Warner/Elliot) due to a serious collision. Use Alma School or Price. pic.twitter.com/jGRZyD1j8z — Chandler Police (@ChandlerPolice) December 20, 2022

