Man dies after drive-by shooting in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A man is dead after a reported drive-by shooting in west Phoenix Thursday night.

The man was shot near 67th Avenue and McDowell Road on the evening of Dec. 1, according to the Phoenix Police Department. Detectives are currently investigating the incident.

Police said a witness saw a car drive past during the incident, shooting from inside a car. There were officers reportedly nearby and arrived on scene quickly, finding a man with a gunshot wound.

The Phoenix Fire Department responded to the scene and took the victim to a local hospital where died from his injuries, police said.

If you or anyone you know has information about the incident, you are asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department, or Silent Witness (480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish Speakers).

