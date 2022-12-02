Phoenix police investigating man's death as homicide

The 38-year-old man was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound by officers at the scene.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — A man is dead and Phoenix police are treating it as a homicide investigation, the city's police department said.

Officers were called to the home of 38-year-old David Chavez near Cave Creek Road and Union Hills Drive on Thursday. Officers found the body of Chavez with a gunshot wound.

Crew members from the Phoenix Fire Department pronounced Chavez dead at the scene and detectives from the Phoenix Police Department's Homicide Bureau took over the investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident or Chavez's death is encouraged to contact the Phoenix Police Department, or Silent Witness (480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish Speakers).

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

12News on YouTube

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.