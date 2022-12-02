Police: Possible person with gun on Cactus Shadows High School campus

Cactus Shadows High and neighboring Black Mountain Elementary are both in lockdown, police said.

SCOTTDALE, Pa. — Police are investigating a possible person with a gun on a Scottsdale school campus, the city's police department said.

The person is reported to be at the Cactus Shadows High School campus, the department said. Both the high school and the neighboring Black Mountain Elementary are on lockdown.

All students are reported to be safe at the time of writing. The department said it has numerous resources and officers on the school's campus.

"Officers are searching the school and surrounding areas," police said. "It is important that parents and non-essential personnel DO NOT go to the schools at this time."

Scottsdale police said an initial search of the campus didn't find any suspects. A secondary search has begun as both campuses remain on lockdown.

The schools are both in lockdown. Officers are searching the school and surrounding areas. It is important that parents and non-essential personnel DO NOT go to the schools at this time. https://t.co/c2cW4ilBqP — ScottsdalePD (@ScottsdalePD) December 2, 2022

