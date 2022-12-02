Police seeking answers after burned body found in Phoenix

The burned remains are with the Maricopa County Medical Examiner to determine the cause of death and identification.

PHOENIX — A grizzly discovery in Phoenix has homicide detectives searching for answers Friday.

On Thursday around 3 p.m., Phoenix police officers in the area of 9th Avenue and Buchanan Street saw smoke from a fire. When they arrived on scene, they located the fire and put it out, according to the Phoenix Police Department,

As the flames were extinguished, officers noticed what appeared to be a burned male body in the debris. A crew from the Phoenix Fire Department responded and pronounced the man dead on scene.

Detectives with the police department’s Homicide Bureau and Arson Unit are investigating the incident.

Police said the remains have been turned over to the Maricopa County Medical Examiner to determine the cause of death and identification.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department, or Silent Witness (480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish Speakers).

