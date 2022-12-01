DNA left behind at 7-Eleven helps Mesa police catch stabbing suspect

The suspect allegedly stabbed a 7-Eleven store clerk in September before running into a nearby McDonald's restaurant and stealing a drink.

MESA, Ariz. — DNA evidence left behind on a water bottle at a 7-Eleven store recently helped Mesa police identify the suspect who allegedly stabbed one of the store's employees earlier this year.

The store clerk was attacked on Sept. 21 after a man came inside the 7-Eleven near Main Street and Gilbert Road and took a drink without paying for it, according to the Mesa Police Department.

When the clerk confronted the man over the unpaid item, the suspect allegedly hit, kicked, and then stabbed the 7-Eleven employee.

The suspect then walked into a nearby McDonald's restaurant and filled up a cup at the drinking station, police said. The man was then confronted by the McDonald's manager and pepper sprayed by a customer before leaving with his unpaid drink.

Investigators reviewed surveillance videos from the 7-Eleven and McDonald's stores and observed the suspect throwing a water bottle into a trash can outside the convenience store.

The bottle was tested for DNA at Mesa's crime lab and a profile matched with an existing profile cataloged in the Combined DNA Index System for 31-year-old Jody Naputi.

Naputi's driver's license photo was compared to the man seen on the surveillance videos and Mesa police said it was a positive match.

Naputi was arrested last week in Mesa and is facing charges of armed robbery and burglary.

