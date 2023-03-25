Man involved in deadly Phoenix shooting told police he acted in self-defense

The deadly shooting happened Friday morning near 41st Drive and Glendale Road, police said.

PHOENIX — Homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting after a man was found dead Friday morning, according to the Phoenix Police Department. Police said the individual involved has claimed the shooting was self-defense.

The man was shot in his home in the area of 41st Drive and Glendale Road, according to police. Officers responded to the scene just after 9 a.m.

"The victim was assessed on scene by Phoenix Fire Department personnel and did not survive his injuries," police said.

Police said another man "who acknowledged his involvement in the shooting" was detained by police at the scene and later released. The man told detectives the shooting was self-defense, according to police.

The name of the deceased individual has not been released.

This is a developing story; additional details will be added as they become available.

