5-year-old child killed, 2 others in hospital after shooting in Tempe

Tempe police said that the suspect vehicle pulled up alongside and shot at another car carrying 1 adult and 6 juveniles.

Example video title will go here for this video

TEMPE, Ariz. — A 5-year-old child is dead and two others are in the hospital following a shooting late Friday night in Tempe. Police said they are still searching for suspects.

Around 11:45 p.m., officers with the Tempe Police Department were called Broadway Road and 52nd Street for reports of a shooting.

Investigators learned that one of the vehicles was driving eastbound on Broadway Road when another car pulled up alongside the victim's car and shot at it.

The victim's car was carrying one adult and six juveniles. Three of the victims were struck, and were taken to a local hospital by Tempe Fire and Medical crews.

One of the victims, a 5-year-old child, died at the hospital.

Police said that the other victims are in critical but non-life-threatening condition, and said that their ages range from 6 to 17.

Authorities are still investigating the incident, and said that there are "multiple outstanding subjects." A motive for the shooting has not been determined, and police have not provided a description of the suspect vehicle.

This is a developing story and details are subject to change. Stay with 12News as we continue to update this article with new information.

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

Up to Speed