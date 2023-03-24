Arizona woman found dead of medical complications in Mexico hotel after she was reported missing

Lynda Johnston, who had been diagnosed with Dementia, left her home on the morning of March 8 with her 31-year-old nephew Dyland Johnston.

AVONDALE, Ariz. — A 75-year-old Avondale woman who was reported missing on March 16 was found deceased in a Mexico hotel room, according to police.

Lynda Johnston, who had been diagnosed with Dementia, left her home on the morning of March 8 with her 31-year-old nephew Dyland Johnston, according to the Avondale Police Department.

Police said it appears Lynda Johnston died from medical complications. She was found Thursday in San Luis Potosi, a city in central Mexico.

Her nephew has also been located and is speaking with Mexican authorities, police said.

No other details were released.

