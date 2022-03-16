Recognize this van? Chandler PD looking for hit-and-run driver who seriously injured motorcycle rider

If anyone has information, please contact the Chandler Police Department at 480-782-4130 or call Silent Witness.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — The Chandler Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a hit-and-run driver who struck and seriously injured a motorcycle rider last month.

Officials said on February 17, 2022, at 5:40 p.m, Chandler police were called to Chandler Boulevard and Delaware Street to investigate a hit-and-run crash in the area.

When officers arrived, they found a motorcycle rider with serious physical injuries.

Detectives said their investigation revealed the vehicle that struck the motorcyclist was making a left turn onto southbound Delaware Street from westbound Chandler Boulevard when it struck the victim's black 2018 Harley Davidson.

Police said the vehicle fled the scene southbound on Delaware Street from Chandler Boulevard. Witnesses and video from the scene show the vehicle to be a white Chevrolet van.

Detectives said the van sustained possible damage on the passenger side front bumper and fender.

The driver of the van was described as a white male, between 60 and 70 years old, with a white beard and mustache.

If anyone has information, please contact the Chandler Police Department at 480-782-4130 or call Silent Witness.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

