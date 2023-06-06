Chandler police investigating 5 smash-and-grab burglaries

Chandler police are looking for suspects in five burglaries that may be connected.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — Chandler police are looking for suspects in five smash-and-grab burglaries reported over the weekend.

A police spokesperson said all five may have been done by the same suspects.

At about 3 a.m. on Sunday morning, surveillance video showed a white sedan pulling up behind BKD's Backyard Joint near McQueen Road and Loop 202.

Four people got out dressed in black with black masks and walked toward the back door of the restaurant.

"Bashed in the window and then all four of them filed in," owner Kelly Cooper said.

Cooper said the four went directly for the office, which is not far from the back door, pried open the door and collected the safe. Then, he said, they picked up the safe and walked out.

"In and out with the safe," he said, "three minutes."

Cooper said the thieves also spraypainted the security cameras before going in so that no one could see them. But, the safe only had whatever petty cash and tip money the restaurant had. Most of the night's earnings were in the form of credit card swipes.

Chandler police said they're investigating four more burglaries in the area where thieves smashed doors or windows and stole safes or cash registers.

That's all the spokesperson would say, citing the ongoing investigation.

