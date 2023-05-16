2 men arrested after four-month crime spree, Glendale police say

The two men were caught on camera entering and walking around people's homes while they slept, police said.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Glendale police have arrested two suspects in their investigation of a four-month crime spree, the city's police department announced Tuesday.

Police believe the two men were responsible for a series of cat burglaries targeting people while they slept between January and April, officials said at a press conference.

VERSIÓN EN ESPAÑOL: 2 arrestados tras serie de crímenes durante 4 meses, dice la policía de Glendale

A series of home security camera footage was shown at the conference, showing the two men entering and walking around people's homes.

Police estimate that the men were involved with 30 burglaries in Glendale, two in Phoenix and one in Avondale.

The two men were arrested on April 23 and are accused of stealing numerous items from people's homes, including purses, wallets and gaming consoles. Police have charged the men with multiple felonies. The two men are awaiting trial.

