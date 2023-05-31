Reward offered for info on Tovrea Castle burglar

Silent Witness is offering a reward for info that can help catch a man who broke into the iconic Phoenix landmark.

PHOENIX — A $1,000 reward is available to anyone with info that can help identify the burglar who recently broke into Tovrea Castle.

The burglar allegedly caused up to $90,000 in damages after gaining entry into the iconic Phoenix landmark on the afternoon of May 20. The suspect left the castle with a fire extinguisher and was seen walking southbound on Washington Street.

A similar incident was reported at Tovrea Castle a couple of weeks earlier, according to Silent Witness.

Located near 52nd and Van Buren streets, Tovrea Castle is often to referred to as the "wedding cake building" due to its unique structure. It was built in the late 1920s by an Italian immigrant who originally intended to operate the property as a hotel.

The historic building was purchased and restored by the City of Phoenix in the 1990s.

Anyone with info on the burglar can submit a tip by calling 480-WITNESS. More information about the burglary can be found here.

Up to Speed

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.