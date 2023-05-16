Mesa PD: Burglars target Hispanic communities by offering free 'spiritual cleaning' and then burglarizing homes

Mesa police said the scam begins with a "limpia" or "spiritual cleansing" but ends in a burglary

MESA, Ariz. — Mesa police are warning residents about a string of recent burglaries perpetrated by individuals who make contact with their victims by offering them a free “spiritual cleansing” before taking off with their valuables.

Police said the majority of victims have been in Mesa's Hispanic community.

In a news release, police said, the scam "begins with a 'limpia' or 'spiritual cleansing' which then results in burglary."

According to police, a limpia is a religious ritual used to rid oneself of negative energy. Police said it is commonly practiced in the Hispanic culture. Practitioners remove negative energy and replace it with good feelings, thoughts, and emotions.

Police said the suspects will knock at the door of a house and if someone answers, they will offer to perform a limpia free of charge, gaining access to the victim's home. In order to gain the confidence of their victim, they pretend to know a friend or relative of theirs.

According to police, after the limpia is finished the suspects then offer to "bless them by multiplying their money and valuables."

"They ask the victim to bring any cash or jewelry they have on hand and put it inside a clothing garment such as a shirt," said police. "While praying for the victim, one of the suspects distracts the victim while the money and valuables are concealed."

The suspects tell victims not to touch the money and valuable filled garments for at least an hour.

"Later, when the victim opens the garment, they notice their money and valuables are gone," according to police.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of this crime, please call the Mesa Police non-emergency line at 480-644-2211.

