Chandler police investigating possible murder-suicide

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene, one with a self-inflicted injury, investigators said.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — Two people are dead after a possible murder-suicide in Chandler early Wednesday morning, the city's police department said.

Officers arrived at the scene near the intersection of McClintock Drive and Ray Road at around 3 a.m. to reports of an "unknown problem," the department said. There, they found two people dead, one with a self-inflicted injury.

Investigators have yet to release the following information:

The identity of those involved

The events leading up to the incident

The manner of death

Detectives are at the scene and are gathering additional information.

This is a developing story. Tune in to 12News for the latest information.

