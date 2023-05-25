Glendale PD looking for truck believed to be involved in crash that killed teen, injured 3 others

Police said the crash happened on Grand Avenue near 53rd Avenue on May 25.

Glendale police are asking for the public's help locating a truck believed to be involved in a crash that killed a 15-year-old and injured three other teens.

Investigators obtained surveillance footage taken at the time of the crash and are now looking for a white truck believed to be involved in the incident.

The truck police are looking for is a white, lifted Chevrolet extended cab pickup with black wheels and a black toolbox in the bed. It might have an American flag decal on its rear window.

It will likely have front-end damage from the crash.

Glendale police said on May 25, just after 7 p.m., an older model dark-colored Infiniti sedan was traveling northwest on Grand Avenue near 53rd Avenue when it lost control and crashed into a curb.

A 15-year-old boy died on the scene and the three other teenagers were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Police said it appeared the 17-year-old who was driving the car was speeding and did not have a license.

The car crashed after attempting to avoid hitting another vehicle turning left onto 53rd Avenue. The car spun out of control and rolled over.

Three unrestrained occupants were ejected, according to police.

If you have any information about this vehicle and or its driver please get in touch with the Glendale Police Department at 623-930-3000.

Glendale Police have obtained a pic of a white, lifted Chevrolet extended cab pickup with black wheels, a black toolbox in the bed. It’s believed to have been a part of a fatal ax on 5/25/23. If you have any information please call the Glendale Police Department at 623-930-3000. pic.twitter.com/Em1X9pxpCe — Glendale Police (@GlendaleAZPD) May 31, 2023

