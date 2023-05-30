Teenager has teeth knocked out at Phoenix In-N-Out Burger, parents say

Kevin Durkin, 15, says he was hit by another teenager with brass-knuckles as he was leaving the fast food restaurant

PHOENIX — A teenager in Phoenix is still recovering after a violent attack outside a popular fast food restaurant.

"It's insane," Brittney Durkin the teenager's mother told 12News.

It happened at the In-N-Out Burger located on the corner of Tatum Boulevard and Deer Valley Drive in Phoenix early Saturday morning.

Brittney and her husband Brett Durkin said their son, Kevin, who is 15-years-old, and his friends were leaving the parking lot when someone came up and sucker-punched Kevin in the mouth.

“Four of his bottom teeth were were knocked out and one of his top front teeth was shoved back in,” Brett said.

Kevin called both of his parents shortly after midnight while his friends rushed him to the hospital.

“They were all screaming they were frantic," Brittney said.

Both of his parents went to the hospital and said Kevin was covered in blood.

The next day they went to the restaurant to speak with management about the incident. While there, they found Kevin's teeth still in the parking lot.

“I have a whole tooth of his that I picked up in the parking lot," Brittney said. "A whole tooth.”

As to how it all happened Kevin said they were leaving the restaurant when they noticed a group of teenagers hitting one of Kevin's friend's cars. When that friend confronted the group, Kevin said they attacked his friend.

That teenager has not been named at this time, but Brittney said he suffered a concussion and a fractured elbow.

Then when the skirmish settled, Kevin was walking back to the car with his friends when he was hit out of nowhere.

Both Brittany and Brett questioned Kevin about the situation. Kevin claims he was not involved in the fight at all and doesn't know why he was attacked.

“That’s probably what he is struggling with the most is the why and the who,” Brittney said.

The Durkin's say Kevin recently got his braces off and now with the cost of replacing the teeth and surgery they are looking at spending $15,000.

A report was filed to the Phoenix Police Department. A spokesperson tells 12News they are investigating the matter as an aggravated assault. They said multiple people were involved.

In the meantime, the Durkin's are asking anyone with information on this incident to come forward so they can find out who is responsible for hurting their son.

