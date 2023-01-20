Suspect arrested for fatal shooting in Chandler neighborhood

James A. Taylor has been identified as the suspect who was allegedly involved in the death of a woman in Chandler, police said.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CHANDLER, Ariz. — Chandler police have apprehended the suspect who allegedly shot and killed a woman in a local neighborhood on Friday.

Officers were called to the area of Arizona Avenue and Fairview Street and found a woman with a gunshot wound, officials from the Chandler Police Department said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and later died from her injuries. She has not been identified.

Authorities said James A. Taylor, 40, has been taken into custody for his alleged involvement in the shooting.

Schools in the area were placed on lockdown Friday afternoon as police officers searched for the suspect.

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

On social media: Find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

12News on YouTube