Capitol 'gladiator' from Arizona sentenced to 45 days in jail for Jan. 6 riot

Nathan Wayne Entrekin of Cottonwood dressed up as a figure from the Book of Mormon to protest the 2020 election results on Jan. 6 at the Capitol.

YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. — An Arizona man who donned a Roman gladiator costume and breached the Capitol building during the Jan. 6 riots has been sentenced to 45 days in jail.

Nathan Wayne Entrekin, 49, pleaded guilty to picketing in the Capitol building after FBI agents arrested him last year at his family's home in Cottonwood.

Entrekin notably showed up at the Capitol on Jan. 6 dressed as Captain Moroni, a military commander from the Book of Mormon who led a fight for freedom.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Entrekin was sentenced Friday to 45 days in jail followed by a 3-year term of probation and 60 hours of community service.

Court records show Entrekin traveled from Arizona to Washington D.C. to protest the results of the 2020 presidential election after Donald Trump lost to Joe Biden.

The defendant was among the many rioters who breached the Capitol as members of Congress were meeting to certify the election's results.

#SavetheRepublic - Hey Patriots! Captain Moroni is coming to DC on Jan 6. Yay! Alma 46:12 pic.twitter.com/QDe8WOkjS7 — Nathan Entrekin (@nentrekin73) December 31, 2020

While inside the Capitol, Entrekin recorded videos of himself as he walked around the building.

"Wow, Mom. I wish you were here with me. It's really exciting in here," Entrekin said in one of the videos. "I'm here for Trump. Four more years, Donald Trump! Our rightful president!"

After law enforcement forced Entrekin and other rioters out of the building, Entrekin reentered through another doorway and spent another 10 minutes in the Capitol before leaving, court records show.

"Entrekin knew that both times he entered the Capitol he did not have permission to enter or remain inside of the Capitol. While inside the Capitol, Entrekin paraded, demonstrated, or picketed," prosecutors wrote in court documents.

Since the Jan. 6 insurrection, federal authorities have arrested more than 775 individuals in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the Capitol building, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

