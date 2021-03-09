Jacob Chansley, 'QAnon Shaman,' sentenced to 41 months for role in Jan. 6 Insurrection

The sentencing was 10 months less than what the prosecution in the case was seeking.

Jacob Chansley of Phoenix, popularly known as the "QAnon Shaman," has been sentenced to 41 months in prison for his role in the Jan. 6 Insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

The federal judge's sentencing was 10 months less than what the prosecution in the case was seeking.

Chansley was described by the prosecution as "'the public face of the Capitol riot."

Chansley stood out from the rioters who stormed the Capitol, shirtless with a horned headdress at the dais where Vice President Pence had been presiding at the certification of the 2020 election.

In September, Chansley pleaded guilty to a felony charge of obstructing an official proceeding. Under a plea deal, five other charges were dropped.

"The path charted by Mr. Chansley since January 6 has been a process, one which has involved pain, depression, solitary confinement, introspection, recognition of mental health vulnerabilities, and a coming to grips with the need for more self-work," said Chansley's lawyer, Albert Watkins, in a previously written statement.