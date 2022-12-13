Bodycam shows police shooting after short chase in Phoenix

The video shows the officers telling the driver, later identified as 34-year-old Enrique Alcarez, and the woman inside the car multiple times to show their hands.

PHOENIX — Body camera video released Tuesday shows what led up to a man being shot and killed by officers from the Phoenix Police Department last month after a police chase.

The pursuit reportedly started when officers tried to stop a vehicle matching the description of a car involved in a recent armed robbery. The car continued to drive away from officers until it crashed into a metal fence near 18th Street and Southern Avenue.

That's when the video shows the officers telling the driver, later identified as 34-year-old Enrique Alcarez, and the woman inside the car multiple times to show their hands.

In the video, neither comply with orders from officers. Then it appears Alcarez points a gun at one of the two responding officers and is then shot by the other officer.

The woman then gets out of the car and is taken into custody.

Alcarez was pronounced dead at the scene by fire department personnel, officers said.

Detectives later determined one of Alcarez's gunshot wounds was self-inflicted and a gun was found in the car. No officers were injured.

WARNING: The below video contains graphic content.

