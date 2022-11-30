Police: Officers shot, kill man after Phoenix police chase

The man reportedly displayed a firearm before police shot him, the Phoenix Police Department said.

PHOENIX — Phoenix police officers shot and killed a man late Tuesday night after a police chase, the city's police department said.

The pursuit reportedly started when officers tried to stop a vehicle matching the description of a car involved in a recent armed robbery. The car continued to drive away from officers until it crashed into a metal fence near 18th Street and Southern Avenue.

Officers said they told the man and woman inside the car multiple times to show their hands.

The man then showed a firearm, the department said. Officers then shot him.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by fire department personnel, officers said. No officers were injured.

The department has yet to release the following information:

The identities of those involved

Whether the woman passenger in the car was injured in the shooting

Whether the vehicle was the same vehicle involved in the armed robbery

The investigation is ongoing. Tune in to 12News for the latest information.

