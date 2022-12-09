Police investigating Valley shooting, armed carjacking

A victim's girlfriend reportedly shot the victim, the Glendale Police Department said. The girlfriend's brother then followed the victims and car jacked them.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Detectives are investigating a large crime scene of a shooting and carjacking spanning Phoenix and Glendale early Friday morning, the Glendale Police Department said.

Initial investigation information shows the incident involves two victims, a girlfriend of one of the victims, and the girlfriend's brother was involved in the crime, police said.

The two victims were visiting the girlfriend in Phoenix around 2 a.m., the department said. The girlfriend and the victims got into an argument when the girlfriend took her boyfriend's gun and shot him in the shoulder. The two victims fled the scene, but were followed by the girlfriend's brother.

The brother followed them with another unknown suspect and carjacked the two victims in Glendale.

Police found the two victims at the scene near 59th and Myrtle Avenues. They transported the man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to a local Valley hospital.

Officers have yet to release the identities of the suspects or victims.

The investigation is ongoing. Tune in to 12News for the latest information.

