Arizona police dog was 'lucky charm' in finding five pounds of fentanyl

Police say the dog sniffed out fentanyl powder that had been hidden inside cereal boxes.

NAVAJO COUNTY, Ariz. — A police dog in Navajo County recently managed to find half a million worth of illegal drugs hidden inside cereal boxes.

On Tuesday, a Navajo County Sheriff's Office deputy conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 40 and a K-9 sniffed out five pounds of fentanyl in the vehicle that had been concealed inside Lucky Charms and Cocoa Puffs boxes.

Three occupants of the vehicle were arrested and booked into jail on multiple drug charges, NCSO says. They've been identified as Branyel Dquan Johnson, 38, Na-Tasha Nicole Peoples, 39, and 29-year-old David Xavier Delgado.

Johnson and Peoples are from the Phoenix area and Delgado is a New Mexico resident.

The street value of the amount of drugs found in the vehicle was estimated to be over $520,000, NCSO says.

