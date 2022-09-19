2 woman accused of bringing 850,000 fentanyl pills into Maricopa County

The suspects were detained last month by the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office after deputies allegedly found duffle bags full of pills in their car.

PHOENIX — Two young women have been indicted by a grand jury for allegedly transporting over 850,000 pills laced with fentanyl into Maricopa County.

Kimberli Guadalupe Torres-Marin, 26, and Alexa Torres-Marin, 19, were arrested on Aug. 24 by the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office after deputies reported finding duffle bags full of narcotics in their vehicle.

The women were driving toward Phoenix at the time they were stopped by authorities and taken into custody, according to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.

Both women have been indicted for transporting narcotics, a Class 2 felony that carries a presumptive prison sentence of five years for first-time offenders.

"These drugs are being marketed to our youth in the most proliferous ways and are being produced in candy-like colors," said County Attorney Rachel Mitchell in a statement. "We must hold those who bring these lethal pills into our community accountable."

MCAO is hosting a community event on Sept. 27 at Independence High School in Glendale to inform families on the dangers of fentanyl.

