Remains of kidnapped teenager found in rural Maricopa County

On Wednesday, Phoenix police announced the remains 17-year-old Jesse Sainz-Camacho were found in a rural area in Maricopa County.

The remains of 17-year-old Jesse Sainz-Camacho, who was kidnapped from his home by armed gunmen earlier in the month, were found in a remote area of Maricopa County, Phoenix police announced.

Authorities discovered the teenager's body on Monday and announced on Wednesday that the Phoenix Police Homicide Unit will be taking over the investigation.

Sainz-Camacho was taken from his home in Phoenix during an armed attack on Monday, Dec. 19. Police said that two armed gunmen forced their way into the building and shot another man who was in the home.

The teen was last seen being forced into a dark-colored Sedan that left the home in an unknown direction.

At this time there is no word on the suspects, and police are requesting that anyone with information contact the department, or Silent Witness.

On Monday, December 19, 2022 at approximately 3:18 a.m., the victim was taken from his residence by unknown armed subjects. During the incident an adult male inside the residence was shot. pic.twitter.com/lbbAfGpjIv — Silent Witness (@SilentwitnessAZ) December 20, 2022

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for more updates.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

