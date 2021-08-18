x
84-year-old gets 21 years in prison for Arizona bank robbery

Officials say Robert Krebs carried out the January 2018 holdup in Tucson about seven months after he was released from prison as he was struggling to adjust to life
FILE — This Jan. 14, 2018, file photo released by the Tucson Police Department shows suspect Robert Francis Krebs, who has a decades-long criminal record for stealing from banks. The 84-year-old was sentenced to more than 21 years in prison on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, for a federal armed bank robbery conviction in the January 2018 holdup of a credit union in Tucson. (Tucson Police Department via AP File)

PHOENIX — An 84-year-old man who spent most of his adult life behind bars for robbing banks was sentenced to more than 21 years in prison for carrying out an armed heist at an Arizona credit union. 

Authorities say Robert Krebs carried out the January 2018 holdup in Tucson about seven months after he was released from prison as he was struggling to adjust to life on the outside.

Judge Jennifer Zipps said Krebs doesn’t appear to be remorseful. 

Kreb’s attorney said her client wanted to return to prison because he didn’t feel like he fit into society. 

He previously served sentences in Florida, Illinois and Arizona.

