3 teens shot during party at vacant Phoenix warehouse

PHOENIX — Three teens were shot during a party at a vacant warehouse in Phoenix early Saturday morning, police said.

Phoenix police said officers responded to two different hospitals around 1:15 a.m. for calls about gunshot victims.

Officers said they found three victims who had been shot at a party at a vacant warehouse near S. 20th Avenue and W. Lower Buckeye Road.

The victims are a 17-year-old girl with serious injuries, a 17-year-old boy with critical life-threatening injuries and an 18-year-old young man with serious injuries.

Officers found the warehouse empty and it appeared a chain link fence had been cut around the warehouse for partygoers to get in.

Investigators said a fight started outside the warehouse and during the fight an unknown man fired multiple shots hitting the three victims.

Everyone ran from the shooting scene and the victims were driven to the hospital.