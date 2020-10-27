Shooting outside Phoenix grocery store leaves man dead

Police say gunfire erupted outside the store near 43rd Avenue and McDowell Road around 7:19 p.m.

PHOENIX — Gunfire in the parking lot of a Phoenix grocery story Monday night has sparked a murder investigation.

Police say the shooting happened outside the store near 43rd Avenue and McDowell Road around 7:19 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found an injured man inside a car, and witnesses say the shots came from another car.

Firefighters tried to treat the victim, who has not been identified, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspects have been arrested.