August trial set for airman charged in Arizona killing

Mark Gooch has pleaded not guilty to the shooting death of 27-year-old Sasha Krause.

The trial for a U.S. Air Force airman charged in the kidnapping and death of a Sunday school teacher is set to begin next year.

The Mennonite woman disappeared from her church community outside Farmington, New Mexico, in January as she was gathering material for a Sunday school class.

Her body was later found in a forest clearing outside Flagstaff.

The Arizona Daily Sun reports that Gooch's trial is scheduled to start in August and last three weeks.