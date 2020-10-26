Man shot, killed by police following domestic violence incident in Phoenix

The man was reportedly suicidal before police arrived on scene late Sunday.

PHOENIX — A man is dead after he was shot by officers following what police called a domestic violence incident in Phoenix on Sunday night.

The Phoenix Police Department said the shooting occurred around 10 p.m. in the Norterra neighborhood.

Police said that neighbors called officers saying the man, who was not immediately identified, asked them for a gun in order to die by suicide.

The man also called police, the department said. He told officers he had a gun and pointed what officers believed was a gun at them, the department said.

The officers then shot the man. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers then went into the house and found a woman and boy in critical condition. They were both taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Officers said a domestic violence fight occurred before police arrived. No other information was immediately released.