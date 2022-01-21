2 suspects arrested in shooting death of man in Scottsdale

Police said both men are being held on suspicion of first-degree murder and other felony charges.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Police in the Phoenix suburb of Scottsdale say two suspects have been arrested in Nevada and Arkansas in the fatal shooting of a man in a hotel parking lot.

They say Ilya “Mike” Shimonov was taken to a hospital after the Jan. 3 shooting, but died from his injuries. Police say the shooting occurred in the north parking lot of the Hyatt Place Hotel, but did not release any information about a possible motive.

Scottsdale detectives say 41-year-old Robert Yves Celifie was arrested in Las Vegas on Jan. 12 and 41-year-old Chaze M. Cable was taken into custody two days later in Texarkana, Arkansas.

Police say both men are being held on suspicion of first-degree murder and other felony charges.

