Police find body of Phoenix mom who disappeared after telling family her boyfriend stabbed her

PHOENIX — After five days of searching, Phoenix police said they have found the body of a 37-year-old mother of six who went missing over the weekend.

The Phoenix Police Department said investigators found the remains of Irene Luevano around 10 a.m. in a remote area of La Paz County near Hovatter Road and Interstate 10. Officials said she had obvious signs of trauma.

In a press conference Thursday, Phoenix police said this is not the outcome they were hoping for and thanked the public for their outpouring of support.

Luevano's family last heard from her on Sunday around 4 a.m., when she called and told them her boyfriend, Jorge Quintero Lara, had stabbed her in the neck. She has not been seen or heard from since.

Quintero Lara was located and taken to the hospital with what appeared to be self-inflicted stab wounds. He was later booked into jail on two forgery charges unrelated to Luevano's disappearance.

Phoenix police said he will now be facing murder charges in relation to Luevano's death.

In court records, Quintero Lara admitted to working for the Sinaloa Cartel, selling and transporting illegal drugs to Arizona.

Investigators gathered information from his cellphone that showed he was heading to Mexico before heading back to Phoenix when he was detained at a hospital.

A large group of friends and volunteers joined Irene’s family Wednesday to search for clues that could lead to her whereabouts.

The group focused their search efforts south of 107th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road, where police found the missing woman’s car parked at a Filiberto’s on Tuesday.

What we know about Irene Luevano’s disappearance

Saturday

Irene was out with her boyfriend, Quintero Lara, at the Silverado Canta Bar in West Phoenix near 27th Avenue and Camelback Road, family and police said.

Sunday

At 4 a.m., Luevano called her family to tell them her boyfriend had stabbed her in the neck. The family called the police following her call.

At 9:58 a.m., Luevano’s second-oldest daughter said she spoke with Quintero Lara. After asking him where her mother was. She said he replied, “I’m taking her to the hospital.”

At 10:45 a.m., an exclusive video obtained by 12 News showed Luevano’s missing car, a Gray 2007 Chevy Impala, pull up to Filiberto’s on 107th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road.

At 6:15 p.m., Phoenix police put out a missing adult alert for Luevano.

At 6:45 p.m., Quintero Lara was located at a Phoenix hospital, with what appeared to be self-inflicted stab wounds.

Tuesday

Luevano’s vehicle was located by police parked at the Filiberto’s in Avondale. The family reported it had blood inside, but no sign of the single mother.

Wednesday:

A large group of friends and volunteers joined Irene’s family to search for clues that could lead to her whereabouts.

How you can help the family

A GoFundMe account has been set up for the family to help with funeral expenses. If you would like to help, you can donate here.

Domestic violence resources

If you or anyone you know is in a domestic violence situation help is available. The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 800-799-7233 (SAFE).

The Arizona Sexual and Domestic Violence Hotline is 602-279-2980 or text 520-720-3383.

For help at New Life Domestic Violence in Arizona, call 623-932-4404

Go here for more local resources and shelters.

