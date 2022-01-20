El Mirage man arrested for shooting at law enforcement in at least 5 different instances

Saul Ballardo, 38, allegedly shot at law enforcement officers at least five times between August and December 2021, according to DPS.

EL MIRAGE, Ariz. — An El Mirage man has been arrested for allegedly shooting at law enforcement officers in at least five different events between August and December of last year.

Saul Ballardo, 38, was arrested by Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers on Wednesday after allegedly shooting at members of law enforcement multiple times over the course of five months.

No injuries resulted from any of the shootings, DPS said.

Ballardo has been booked into the Maricopa County jail and is facing charges including one count of attempted first-degree murder, 13 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, five counts of terrorism and six counts of discharging a firearm within city limits.

An investigation into the crimes is ongoing. DPS is working in conjunction with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Department, the El Mirage Police department and the Surprise Police Department.

