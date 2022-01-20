'Little Miss Nobody' still unidentified decades after remains found near Prescott

Officials are still looking for help to identify the remains of a young girl found in the desert in 1960.

PRESCOTT, Ariz. — Do you know "Litte Miss Nobody?" Authorities are still looking for help to identify the remains of a young girl found in the desert in 1960.

According to a release from the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office, authorities continue to work to identify the child dubbed “Little Miss Nobody” and officials are asking the community for help.

Officials said the partially buried remains of a young girl were found at Sand Wash Creek in Congress, Arizona on July 31, 1960.

During the initial investigation, authorities found the child’s remains were apparently burned one to two weeks prior to her discovery, but no further trauma was evident. This insight made determining the cause of death difficult.

But due to the suspicious nature of the case, the girl's death was ruled a homicide. According to officials, there were multiple leads early in the investigation, but the case still remains unsolved.

The girl was estimated to be between the ages of 3 and 6 years old. The case remained stagnant until 2018 when her body was exhumed to obtain a DNA sample.

YCSO Cold Case investigators partnered with Othram Inc. in 2021 to determine if advanced DNA testing could give insight into the girl's untimely death.

A DNASolves fund has been set up by Othram, Inc to help raise the remaining $4000 to have the DNA tested. YCSO has already committed $1000 to the cause and is asking the community for additional financial support.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Cold Case Investigator John Shannon at 928-777-7293 or leave a tip anonymously by calling Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 and reference agency case #1960 or NamUs UPID10741.

