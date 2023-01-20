2 suspects arrested after 19-year-old is found shot outside Waffle House

Police have detained two suspects who were allegedly involved in the death of a 19-year-old man on New Year's Day.

PHOENIX — Two suspects have been arrested on suspicion of being involved in the death of a 19-year-old man who was found wounded outside of a Valley Waffle House restaurant earlier this month.

Leon Greer sustained a fatal gunshot wound to his head on New Year's Day after he was riding in a vehicle that was struck with gunfire.

Officers located the young man in the backseat of a car parked outside of a Waffle House near University Drive and Elwood Street. He was pronounced deceased a short time later and another wounded passenger was taken to the hospital.

Gary Green, 35, and Randale Thomas, 30, were arrested Thursday for their alleged involvement in Greer's death.

Investigators reviewed the suspects' Facebook records and found messages where the two allegedly discussed the Waffle House incident, court records show.

A search of their residence turned up a gun with the same caliber as the shell casings recovered from the New Year's Day shooting.

Greer's murder was allegedly done in retaliation for previous crimes involving the suspects' associates, records show. Both suspects have been booked into the Maricopa County jail.

