Child in critical condition after being shot in west Phoenix

Police said that they were called to a shooting near 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road, and received a call that a juvenile was in the hospital with a gunshot wound.

PHOENIX — A juvenile is in critical condition at a local hospital after being shot in west Phoenix, officials with the Phoenix Police Department reported. At this time, the age of the juvenile hasn't been released.

Around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Police received reports of a shooting near a convenience store at the intersection of 43rd Avenue and Thomas road.

About the same time, officers were called to a local hospital for reports of a juvenile with a gunshot wound.

The two calls were connected as part of the same investigation, and homicide detectives responded to take over.

At this time there are no reports of any deaths, and the juvenile is currently in critical condition at the hospital.

What led up to the shooting is still under investigation at this time, and authorities say they expect more updates later in the day.

This is a developing story and details are subject to change. Stay with 12News as we continue to update this article with more information.

