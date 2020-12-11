Police investigating homicide in Phoenix following a shooting

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a shooting that left a person dead on Sunday night in the area of 6700 West Indian School Road.
Officers and fire personnel responded to the scene around 7:15 p.m. after receiving a call that there had been a shooting. When they arrived, officers located a single victim with a gunshot wound, police said.
The victim was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.
There is currently no information on suspects. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151. They can also call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.