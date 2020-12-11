Police investigating homicide in Phoenix following a shooting

A shooting on Indian School Road left one person dead. Officers are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident, police say.

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a shooting that left a person dead on Sunday night in the area of 6700 West Indian School Road.

Officers and fire personnel responded to the scene around 7:15 p.m. after receiving a call that there had been a shooting. When they arrived, officers located a single victim with a gunshot wound, police said.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

There is currently no information on suspects. The investigation is ongoing.