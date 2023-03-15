Man accused of murdering parents near Payson

Hunter Stanfield's mother and father were found dead last October. He was taken into custody this week.

GILA COUNTY, Ariz. — A 19-year-old was arrested Tuesday for allegedly murdering his mother and father in Gila County.

Hunter Stanfield has been booked into jail and is facing multiple charges of first-degree murder for the deaths of his parents, according to the Gila County Sheriff's Office.

The bodies of Chase and Gail Stanfield were found at the family's home near Payson on Oct. 27, 2022. They had sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

"This was a time-consuming investigation and the detective’s dedication to the community and justice should be commended,” Gila County Sheriff Adam Shepherd said in a statement.

