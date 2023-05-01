'No law allows it': Maricopa County prosecutor challenges Gov. Hobbs' refusal to proceed with execution

Rachel Mitchell joins murder victim's sister in asking Arizona Supreme Court to order governor to enforce death penalty

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — Gov. Katie Hobbs faces a court fight over whether she can block a scheduled execution.

Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell joined a crime victims' rights group Monday in asking the Arizona Supreme Court to order Hobbs to carry out the execution of convicted murderer Aaron Gunches.

"No law allows the governor to unilaterally suspend executions," Mitchell's court brief said.

The Republican county attorney said in a prepared statement that she "supports the right of victims to a prompt and final conclusion of the case."

The amicus brief supports the Arizona Voice for Crime Victims' petition for special action by the high court, filed on behalf of Karen Price, sister of Gunches' murder victim, Ted Price.

Two weeks ago, Hobbs said the state wouldn't proceed with executions until her office's review of death-penalty procedures was complete.

The day before, the state Supreme Court had granted an execution warrant for Gunches with a date of April 6.

The first-term Democratic governor issued an executive order in January establishing a death penalty review commission. She cited questions about the Department of Corrections execution protocols and lack of transparency.

Democratic Attorney General Kris Mayes immediately paused executions.

In her brief, Mitchell noted the "current execution protocol is the product of extensive litigation and multiple settlements with death row inmates."

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Get to know 12News

At 12News, we listen, we seek, we solve for all Arizonans. 12News is the Phoenix NBC affiliate owned by TEGNA Inc.

12News is built on a legacy of trust. We serve more than 4.6 million people every month on air, on our 12News app, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, and 12News.com.

We are committed to serving all of the Valley's communities, because we live here, too.

12News is the Official Home of the Arizona Cardinals and the proud recipient of the 2018 Rocky Mountain Emmy Award for Overall Excellence.