Gilbert man who claimed wife fatally slipped found guilty of killing her

Mark-Eric Ponsati was found guilty this week of second-degree murder. He's scheduled to be sentenced next month.

GILBERT, Ariz. — Editor's note: The above video is from a previous broadcast.

A Maricopa County jury has convicted a Gilbert man of killing his wife in 2017.

Mark-Eric Ponsati, 41, was found guilty on Monday of the second-degree murder of Sherri Ponsati, court records show.

The jury additionally found there was evidence to conclude that the crime was a "domestic violence offense" and was done in an especially "depraved manner."

Ponsati initially told police his wife slipped in the bathroom of the family's Val Vista Lakes home on Sept. 7, 2017. But an autopsy showed Sherri sustained multiple injuries that weren't consistent with a single fall, according to earlier media reports.

Investigators also noticed indicators that the scene where Sherri died appeared to have been staged.

Relatives and friends told police the Ponsatis had a troubled, volatile marriage.

Ponsati is scheduled to be sentenced in Maricopa County Superior Court on April 14.

Sherri's obituary describes the 33-year-old as a loving mother who had a passion for nature and animals.

"Her favorite pastime was taking her kids to the zoo," the obituary states. "She loved animals so much, she even became a children's book author dedicated to raising awareness for endangered species."

Domestic violence resources



If you or anyone you know is in a domestic violence situation help is available. The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 800-799-7233 (SAFE).

The Arizona Sexual and Domestic Violence Hotline is 602-279-2980 or text 520-720-3383.

For help at New Life Domestic Violence in Arizona, call 623-932-4404