The invisible scars of service: Local photographer giving a face to PTSD

PHOENIX — This Memorial Day Weekend, we’re remembering those who served our country. For some who survived their time, there’s an ongoing project called “For The Good”, putting a face with PTSD.



Retired Navy Veteran Chris "Boats" Oshana said that his photography project centers around invisible scars.



"The goal of my project is to put a face to PTSD. The first person I started working with I was like you alright and he goes, 'No. I feel like a guy's coming at me with a bayonet,'" Oshana said.



And more recently, veterans like Travis Blow.



"Finally, I gave in and said let's do it and for me it was therapeutic," Blow said.



Blow, is a Marine veteran who discussed the balance between brotherhood and breakdowns.



"I was on the verge of committing suicide," he said.



After serving in Falusia from 2002 to 2007, Blow didn't know how to make the pain stop.



"For me, it was my best friend, he died in my arms," he said.



But after accessing different therapies and sitting down for a photo session with Oshana, he's grateful he did it.



"It's our responsibility as survivors to give back and serve other veterans and that's what we have to do," he said.



Moving forward, Oshana hopes to partner with a 501c3 to keep his mission of unmasking faces of PTSD, for the greater good of those who've served.