Help Hans Heal: Phoenix bike community rallies for injured member

PHOENIX — Editor's note: The video above is from a newscast on Aug. 24.

The Phoenix bike community came together on Thursday night to ride in support of Hans Hughes, who was hit by a drunk driver on Aug. 20.

Hughes, a downtown Phoenix ambassador, was struck while riding his bicycle home from work. He has been in critical care since the accident, undergoing surgery and transfusions to stabilize his condition.

According to a GoFundMe page set up to raise money for his medical bills, Hughes recently went through an operation to fix his chest cavity after his rib cage was severely injured.

A post from Downtown Phoenix on Facebook said, "We are wishing him a good recovery and support for his family and friends. Thank you to Saturday Morning Service for dedicating this Critical Mass ride to supporting Hans, his family and for bringing awareness to bike safety."

Last night, the Phoenix bike community took to the streets to ride for Hans, our Downtown Phoenix Ambassador and a... Posted by Downtown Phoenix, AZ on Friday, September 3, 2021

