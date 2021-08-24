Downtown Phoenix ambassador hit by alleged drunk driver while riding bike

Hans Hughes, a beloved member of the DTPHX community has worn the orange shirt for 12 years. Ambassadors now raising money after he was hit by drunk driver.

PHOENIX — He's worn an orange ambassador shirt for 12-years, but Hans Hughes kindness goes beyond his job.

He loves Phoenix. He's a longtime Garfield resident who runs the community garden.

“He doesn’t just help people when he’s on the job, he’s constantly helping people when he’s off the clock,” said Downtown Phoenix Inc Chief Marketing Officer R.J. Price.

Police said Hans was struck by a drunk driver while riding his bicycle home from work, leaving him in critical care at Banner University Medical Center Phoenix.

He sustained injuries to his head, face and chest and is currently being kept under sedation to help his body rest and settle down.

“You don’t want to hear this has happened to anybody. To hear when it was Hans, hit me pretty hard. It everybody really hard,” said Price.

Phoenix Police said a drunk driver hit Hughes late Friday at the intersection of 1st Street and Fillmore Street. The driver of the vehicle was issued citations for DUI.

Now friends are raising money through a GoFundMe account to help Hughes out with medical and recovery expenses.

While he has a long road ahead, R.J. says the outpouring of support shows Hans love and commitment for downtown Phoenix has made a lasting impact.

“All the positive vibes and obviously the financial donations are hugely beneficial,” said Price.

Up to Speed