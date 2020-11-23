Animal Rescue Red Flags: What to know before you adopt

Rescues and shelters don’t need a special license in Arizona. They don’t have regular inspections and with access to the internet, virtually anyone can sell a dog.

If you and your family are looking for a new pet this holiday season, there are a lot of places to adopt, but you’ll want to do your homework.

Carla Holzer remembers the day in 2016 she picked up her rescue pup Gracie from AZ Dog Adoptions, which used to be a rescue in Phoenix.

"When I arrived it was feeding time so they had put bowls of food down and dogs were just fighting each other over food," Carla tells.

Despite the concern, she says she and her daughters spent nearly two hours with Gracie and couldn't leave her behind.

"She was just staring at me like please, please, please get me out of here."

But when they took her home, Gracie got sick overnight. Carla even shared a video of Gracie shaking in the corner, her breathing shallow.

"As soon as the vet opened I got her in," Carla says. "He said 'Thank goodness you brought her in. She was going to die.'"

More than a year later, that rescue, AZ Dog Adoptions would be raided by animal cruelty investigators. Records show dozens of dogs were seized from deplorable conditions, most needing medical care.

"How would I have known other dogs were sick? Where am I going to get that information?" Carla asks. "Who would even think – am I getting her from a good place? They should all be good places."

In Arizona there isn’t one group that keeps track. Rescues and shelters don’t need a special license. They don’t have regular inspections and with access to the internet, virtually anyone can sell a dog.

"It’s tough to know what you’re getting when you buy online," says Ruthie Jesus, an animal cruelty investigator and field operations manager with the Arizona Humane Society.

Some advice from investigators and other rescue volunteers:

Visit the facility where you’re looking to adopt

Notice if staff members are answering questions or dodging them

Ensure they have an active Board of Directors as a non-profit

Check to see if the dog has a collar or ID tag

Check if animals are spayed, neutered, vaccinated, micro chipped and if they come with paperwork to support those records

A group that constantly has puppies might indicate a sign of breeding

As an investigator, Jesus says a lot of their tips for animal cruelty come from Good Samaritans who notice something off in their community.

“A lot of time these folks know what they’re doing is wrong because it can be very well hidden.”

Here are some signs to look for:

Built up walls or fences

Hearing a lot of barking or animal noises, but never see dogs being walked

Strong smell of ammonia or waste material

Constantly spraying down a porch, patio or balcony

Carla is ultimately glad she saved Gracie, saying she's a part of the family they would never trade for anything. But she wishes she knew more of the red flags before adopting.

"You’re not going to want to rescue a dog and take it to the vet the next day. Something’s got to change that way."