Puppy rescued after Phoenix police arrest man accused of animal cruelty

PHOENIX — A man was arrested Monday after Phoenix Police conducted a months-long animal cruelty investigation involving a puppy.

Police say a video surfaced of a man abusing a puppy in June. Since then, police have tried to track the animal and suspect down, and officers located the 6-month-old dog on Saturday in a neighborhood near 43rd Avenue and Buckeye Road.

Officers say the puppy had a large cut on the back of its neck, a broken rib and a punctured tongue.

Investigators say the puppy had been kicked, thrown and suffered extreme distress before being rescued.

Jose Beltran was later arrested for animal cruelty and failure to provide medical treatment to the animal.

The puppy was taken to the Arizona Humane Society for treatment and is expected to make a full recovery.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.