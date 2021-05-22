x
3 people including 1 child in critical condition following crash on Loop 202

A single vehicle rolled over and ejected two adults and a 4-year-old child, police say.

PHOENIX — Two adults and a child are in critical condition following a crash on the Loop 202 at McDowell Road in Mesa on Saturday night. 

Officers arrived on the scene around 8:10 p.m. and discovered that one car had rolled over and ejected all three occupants, police say. 

A 4-year-old child was among the injured.

All three have been transported to the hospital and an investigation is ongoing. 

Loop 202 is closed westbound at McDowell Road. 

This is a developing story. 12 News will update as more information is provided. 

