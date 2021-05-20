Driver dies after crash on US 93 near Wickenburg

According to Arizona DPS, a Honda passenger van was traveling northbound when the van drifted left of center, into the southbound lane.

ARIZONA, USA — A person is dead after a crash on US 93 Thursday morning.

According to Arizona DPS, a Honda passenger van was traveling northbound when the van drifted left of center, into the southbound lane. The van then collided with a semi-trailer commercial vehicle going southbound.

The van's driver sustained fatal injuries during the crash, officials said. Authorities also added the driver of the semi-truck was not injured but was transported to a local hospital for observation.

The crash was closed in both directions of US 93 at milepost 179 north of Wickenburg, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. The road was reopened later in the morning.

The identities of those involved in the crash were not immediately known.

